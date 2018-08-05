Thorpe did not participate in Saturday's practice due to a wrist injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The severity of Thorpe's wrist injury remains unclear at this point, but he was unable to participate in Seattle's mock game during Saturday's practice. He's slated to battle for playing time in the Seahawks' secondary behind starters Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and Byron Maxwell.

