Thorpe underwent sports hernia surgery this week and is expected to be placed on injured reserve next week, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Thorpe was already ruled out for Week 14 against the Rams with the groin injury, but his placement on IR will effectively end his season. As a result, Akeem King will continue to work as the team's No. 3 cornerback.

