Thorpe (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Steelers.

Thorpe suffered the injury during Week 1's win over the Bengals, and had been doubtful leading into Sunday's game. Now that he's officially out, his absence won't likely effect the defense, considering he was mainly enlisted as a special teams contributor.

