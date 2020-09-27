site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Neiko Thorpe: Won't play Sunday
Sep 27, 2020
Thorpe (hip) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against Dallas.
It's unclear how Thorpe suffered the injury, as he didn't have an injury designation coming into the contest. With Thorpe sidelined, however, look for Tre Flowers, Shaquill Griffin and Ryan Neal to handle the bulk of the corner back duties.
