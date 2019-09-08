Thorpe (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Thorpe mainly plays on special teams, but he's an important part of that unit as the team's special-teams captain. He was ruled out for the game during the second quarter, which isn't a good sign for his long-term prognosis. Look for an update on his injury either after the game or when the injury report is released Wednesday.

