Bellore (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Bellore was estimated to have been a non-participant in Wednesday's and Thursday's respective practices, which were walk-throughs. It looks like the 30-year-old is ticketed for a second-straight absence.

