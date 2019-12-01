Play

Bellore (quadriceps) is officially doubtful for Monday's game against Minnesota, Seahawks digital media reporter John Boyle reports.

Bellore hasn't played more than five snaps in a game this season and has touched the ball only once, so his expected absence will go unnoticed in the fantasy realm. The fullback originally picked up the injury against the Eagles in Week 12.

