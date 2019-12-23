Play

Bellore caught a three-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Cardinals.

The converted linebacker was only targeted once before this contest, but he made his presence known with the Seahawks' only touchdown Sunday. Bellore mainly contributes on special teams and should continue that role in the season finale against the 49ers.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends