Seahawks' Nick Bellore: Re-signs with Seattle
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bellore re-signed with the Seahawks on Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Bellore was cut Saturday but is back with the team and ready for his 10th NFL season. The fullback logged just 29 offensive snaps last season and mainly worked on special teams.
