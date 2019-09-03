Bellore signed a contract with the Seahawks on Monday, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

After releasing Bellore on Saturday, Seattle re-signed the 30-year-old to be the only fullback on the roster heading into Sunday's season opener against Cincinnati. Bell notes that the plan seemingly all along was to release Bellore, use his spot on the roster to move other pieces around and then re-sign the veteran shortly thereafter. Since entering the league in 2011, Bellore has appeared in 121 games for three teams -- the Jets, 49ers and Lions -- and has operated primarily on special teams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week