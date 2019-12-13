Play

Bellore practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Bellore missed Seattle's previous two games but appears ready to return after logging a full practice Thursday. The 30-year-old fullback is primarily used as a blocker out of the backfield and offers very little from a fantasy standpoint.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories