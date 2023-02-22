site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Nick Bellore: Signs two-year extension
Feb 22, 2023
Seahawks signed Bellore to a two-year contract extension Wednesday.
Bellore has spent the last two seasons as Seattle's special-teams captain, while additionally playing a versatile role on both offense and defense, at fullback and linebacker respectively. The 2023 campaign will be Year 14 in the
NFL for Bellore, and his age-34 season.
