Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Bellore is dealing with a quadriceps strain, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The injury was suffered in Sunday's win over the Eagles, and Carroll re-iterated that the strain isn't as bad as the team initially thought. Bellore's status is uncertain at best for Monday night's game against Minnesota, so expect his practice availability later in the week to shed light on his recovery. He's currently the only healthy fullback on the roster for the Seahawks.