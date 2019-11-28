Play

Bellore (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Bellore suffered a quadriceps injury during this past Sunday's win over the Eagles, and a DNP for the first official practice of the week is an unfavorable sign. The team won't practice Thursday, so we'll have to wait until Friday for another update on his status for Monday's clash against the Vikings. If Bellore's unable to go, the Seahawks could be without a fullback since they don't have a replacement on the practice squad.

