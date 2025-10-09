Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Appears on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Emmanwori (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Emmanwori has dealt with an ankle injury for most of the season, though he earned a 63 percent defensive snap share in Week 5. His return to the injury report could just be a precaution, but his participation in practice for the rest of the week will be worth monitoring.
