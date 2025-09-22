Emmanwori (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Emmanwori has been sidelined for the team's last two contests while nursing an ankle injury, and he will have two more chances to log a full practice before Thursday's matchup with the Cardinals. If he's unable to go again in Week 4, D'Anthony Bell and Ty Okada would likely see an increase in workload again.