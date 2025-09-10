Head coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that the Seahawks will wait until the end of the week before deciding whether to place Emmanwori (ankle) on injured reserve, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Emmanwori suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Seahawks' Week 1 loss to the 49ers. The severity of the injury likely means he won't play Sunday against the Steelers, and a stint on the IR would require the rookie second-rounder to miss at least four games. If Emmanwori is placed on IR before Week 2, that would make Week 6 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 12 the earliest he could return.