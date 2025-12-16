Emmanwori tallied seven tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two defensed passes in Sunday's 18-16 win against Indianapolis.

Emmanwori was Seattle's second-leading tackler in the narrow victory. Among his stops was a second-quarter sack of Phillip Rivers. Emmanwori also recorded multiple pass breakups for the third time this season. The talented rookie is up to 60 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and 11 defensed passes, including an interception, through 11 contests on the campaign.