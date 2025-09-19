Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Doubtful for Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Emmanwori (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
With Julian Love (hamstring) also doubtful, Ty Okada will likely be thrust into the starting lineup at safety. Jerrick Reed and D'Anthony Bell are also options on the Seahawks' practice squad.
More News
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Officially out Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Could be placed on IR•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Has high-ankle sprain•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: No timetable for return•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Returns Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Exits game with ankle injury•