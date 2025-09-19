default-cbs-image
Emmanwori (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

With Julian Love (hamstring) also doubtful, Ty Okada will likely be thrust into the starting lineup at safety. Jerrick Reed and D'Anthony Bell are also options on the Seahawks' practice squad.

