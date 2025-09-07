Emmanwori is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers due to an ankle injury.

Emmanwori appeared to suffer the injury after teammate DeMarcus Lawrence rolled up on the former's ankle early in the first quarter. Emmanwori attempted to run on the sidelines but was eventually taken to the locker room by trainers to undergo further tests to evaluate the the severity of the injury. Ty Okada is slated to see more rotational snaps at safety for as long as Emmanwori is out of the game.