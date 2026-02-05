Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Thursday that Emmanwori (ankle) is "fully expected" to play Sunday versus New England in the Super Bowl, Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports.

Emmanwori was officially listed as limited Wednesday after rolling his ankle in practice, and per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Macdonald said the rookie second-rounder is managing a low-ankle sprain. Macdonald also noted that Seattle will be overly cautious with Emmanwori's health, so it won't be surprising if he's limited again at practice, or even held out entirely, Thursday and/or Friday. What remains to be seen is whether Emmanwori will manage to avoid an injury designation entirely for Sunday's game.