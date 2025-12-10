Emmanwori recorded six tackles (five solo), a sack and an interception in Sunday's 37-9 win over the Falcons.

Emmanwori struggled with injuries to start the season, but he has been a full-time player in the Seahawks' dominant defense over the last eight games, totaling 47 tackles, nine pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and an interception. The Seahawks utilize Emmanwori as a utility defensive back, as he floats around the formation and is increasingly being used in the pass rush, providing intriguing upside for fantasy purposes.