Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Emmanwori (ankle) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Emmanwori opened the week as a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but he was quickly able to log a full session one day later. The safety is now all set to operate in his starting role against the Jaguars on Sunday.
