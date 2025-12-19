Emmanwori is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Thursday's Week 16 game against the Rams.

Emmanwori was hurt while defending a pass late in the fourth quarter. The contest has since gone to overtime, but the impressive rookie defensive back may not be able to return. Cornerback Riq Woolen is also questionable to return due to a knee issue, and safety Coby Bryant has been ruled out with a knee injury of his own, so Josh Jobe, Nehemiah Pritchett and Ty Okada are all getting more work than usual.