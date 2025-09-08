Emmanwori is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Emmanwori hurt his ankle early in Sunday's Week 1 loss to San Francisco. He briefly returned but ended up playing just five total snaps (four on defense and one on special teams). Emmanwori's diagnosis of a high-ankle sprain puts his status for Week 2 in serious doubt, and a move to IR isn't off the table, per Dugar.