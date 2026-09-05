There is uncertainty whether Emmanwori (ankle) will be cleared to play against the Patriots on Wednesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Emmanwori underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery in July, and although he was removed from the PUP list Aug. 11, it's still unclear whether he'll suit up for Seattle's regular-season opener in a Super Bowl LX rematch. The 2025 second-rounder played a key role on the Seahawks' defense last year, and if he's unable to play, then Julian Neal (leg), Avery Smith and Nehemiah Pritchett would all be in line for an elevated workload against New England.