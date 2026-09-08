The Seahawks list Emmanwori (ankle) as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Patriots, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Emmanwori has been a limited participant in practice this week while he continues to work his way back from surgery on his right ankle, which he underwent in late July. The Seahawks will likely re-evaluate Emmanwori early Wednesday before rendering a decision on his status before the team submits its inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. ET opening kickoff. If Emmanwori ends up sitting out the season opener, the Seahawks would be down both of their starting safeties, as Ty Okada (hamstring) has already been ruled out.