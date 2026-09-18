Emmanwori (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The slot cornerback didn't play in the Seahawks' Week 1 win over the Patriots after practicing on a limited basis ahead of that contest as well. He is looking likely to at least enter the weekend with an injury designation. Emmanwori enjoyed a standout rookie campaign a year ago, recording 81 tackles (56 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and 11 pass breakups, including an interception, during the regular season.