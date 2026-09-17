Emmanwori (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official sitereports

Emmanwori was unable to overcome his ankle injury and suit up for last Wednesday's 13-10 victory over the Patriots. The slot cornerback is one of the most important parts of coach Mike Macdonald's Seattle defense, meaning a potential return for next Sunday's divisional contest against the Cardinals would be significant. Emmanwori will need to upgrade to full practice participation to dodge any injury designation ahead of the game.