Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Limited in Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Emmanwori (ankle) was a limited participant in Seattle's practice Wednesday, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.
Emmanwori was a full participant in practice throughout last week, so it's currently unclear when he injured his ankle. The rookie second-round pick's availability in Thursday and Friday's practice sessions will provide more clarity on his status for the Super Bowl.
More News
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Three takedowns in win•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Posts 11 stops vs. LAR•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Getting checked on for concussion•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Disruptive in Week 15 win•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: First career INT•