Emmanwori (ankle) was a limited participant in Seattle's practice Wednesday, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

Emmanwori was a full participant in practice throughout last week, so it's currently unclear when he injured his ankle. The rookie second-round pick's availability in Thursday and Friday's practice sessions will provide more clarity on his status for the Super Bowl.

