Emmanwori (ankle) was a limited practice participant Sunday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Emmanwori underwent right ankle surgery just before the start of training camp in late July, and while he passed a physical and was activated from the active/PUP list on Aug. 11, his status remained murky just days before a Week 1 matchup with the Patriots. At the beginning of Sunday's session, he was spotted warming up with a helmet at his side, per Corbin K. Smith of SI.com, and Emmanwori eventually mixed into some drills. How Emmanwori fares in practice Monday and Tuesday likely will determine if he's made available for Wednesday's season opener.