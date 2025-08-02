Emmanwori is practicing at safety, nickel corner and outside linebacker, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Head coach Mike Macdonald compared Emmanwori to Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton and Seahawks legend Kam Chancellor on draft night, and the drumbeat continues in training camp with the 220-pound safety showing an ability to line up all across the formation, even taking a few snaps at inside linebacker. The rookie second-round pick is living up to the hype with multiple interceptions and disruptive plays in the backfield during team drills this week. If it translates to real games, this Seahawks defense could be a force this season with a secondary that already features Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen in addition to a bevy of productive pass rushers. Our first chance to see him in live action is Thursday's preseason game versus the Raiders.