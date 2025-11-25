Emmanwori registered eight tackles (six solo) during Seattle's 30-24 win over Tennessee on Sunday.

Emmanwori played 74 of 76 defensive snaps (97.4 percent) and finished tied with Patrick O'Connell for the second most tackles on the Seahawks behind Drake Thomas (10). Emmanwori has logged at least five stops in five of his last seven games, and over that span he has accumulated 42 tackles (28 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and seven pass defenses.