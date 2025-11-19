Emmanwori recorded three tackles (two solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 21-19 loss against the Rams.

Emmanwori was on the field for the fewest defensive snaps (47) he's played since Week 5, and his production was predictably limited as a result. He might spend a lot more time in coverage in Week 12 against the Titans, who sport one of the most pass-heavy offenses in the league.