Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that the team does not have a timetable for Emmanwori's recovery from an ankle injury that he suffered in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Emmanwori went to the locker room early in the first quarter, and while he was able to return for the second, he finished Sunday's game with just five snaps (four on defense, one on special teams) and one solo tackle. A lack of a timetable doesn't bode well for the rookie second-rounder's chances of suiting up for the Seahawks' Week 2 bout against the Steelers. Ty Okada would likely serve as Seattle's backup safety behind Coby Bryant and Julian Love if Emmanwori is unable to play.