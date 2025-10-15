default-cbs-image
Emmanwori posted nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 20-12 win over Jacksonville.

Emmanwori tied with Drake Thomas for the team leads in tackles. Emmanwori logged a season-high 94 percent defensive snap share for a banged-up Seahawks secondary that was without starters Riq Woolen (concussion), Devon Witherspoon (knee) and Julian Love (hamstring).

