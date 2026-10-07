Emmanwori registered nine total tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed during Sunday's 30-23 win over the Chargers.

Emmanwori played a season-high 79 percent of the team's defensive snaps, and his production increased as a result. The safety was able to get to quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter for his first sack of the season, and his nine takedowns was tied with cornerback Devin Witherspoon for second on the team. Emmanwori has been working his way back to full strength after suffering an ankle injury in February, and Sunday's performance suggests that he's feeling pretty good.