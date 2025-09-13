Emmanwori (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 matchup against Pittsburgh, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Emmanwori suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 1 loss to San Francisco, and given the nature of the injury, it's no surprise he's not going to play Week 2. Head coach Mike Macdonald mentioned Wednesday that an IR stint is a possibility for Emmanwori, though the team is still waiting to make a decision on whether such a move is needed. With Emmanwori out for at least Week 2, Ty Okada could see a larger workload in the Seahawks' secondary.