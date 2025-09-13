Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Officially out Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Emmanwori (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 matchup against Pittsburgh, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Emmanwori suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 1 loss to San Francisco, and given the nature of the injury, it's no surprise he's not going to play Week 2. Head coach Mike Macdonald mentioned Wednesday that an IR stint is a possibility for Emmanwori, though the team is still waiting to make a decision on whether such a move is needed. With Emmanwori out for at least Week 2, Ty Okada could see a larger workload in the Seahawks' secondary.
More News
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Could be placed on IR•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Has high-ankle sprain•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: No timetable for return•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Returns Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Lining up all over formation•