Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Placed on PUP list

The Seahawks placed Emmanwori (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Emmanwori was on the field for spring and summer offseason workouts, but he now appears to be dealing with an injury in advance of training camp. Once deemed healthy enough to resume practicing, Emmanwori will be eligible to come off the PUP list at any point during training camp. The 2025 second-round pick totaled 81 tackles (56 solo), 2.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups and an interception across 14 regular-season appearances as a rookie.