Emmanwori registered 11 tackles (seven solo) during the Seahawks' 38-37 overtime win over the Rams on Thursday.

The rookie second-rounder registered the most tackles of his young career Thursday and finished as the game's third-leading tackler behind Drake Thomas (13) and Ernest Jones (12). In the eight games since the Seahawks' Week 8 bye, Emmanwori has accumulated 54 tackles (39 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and nine pass defenses (one interception).