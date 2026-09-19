Emmanwori (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Emmanwori logged limited practices throughout Week 2. The versatile slot cornerback is not healthy enough to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend, but there is a good chance the second-year player could suit up for the Seahawks' first divisional opponent. If Emmanwori is still a week away, Nehemiah Pritchett will likely handle the slot cornerback role when the Seahawks play nickel defense.