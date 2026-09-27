Emmanwori is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Commanders due to a hamstring injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Emmanwori was expected to work in a larger role Sunday after having his snaps limited in Week 2 against the Cardinals in his first game back from offseason ankle injury. He's now working through a new issue, and while he's being evaluated by medical staff, the Seahawks will need to turn to the likes of Julian Neal, Maxen Hook and Nehemiah Pritchett to step into larger roles in the secondary, given that Ty Okada (hamstring) and Julian Love (calf) are both inactive.