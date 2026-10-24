Emmanwori (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Emmanwori appeared on Friday's injury report as a limited participant. The slot cornerback managed to partially practice through his knee issue, but it remains unclear if he will be able to play through it in Sunday's contest against the Chiefs. If Emmanwori cannot suit up, the Seahawks may pivot to more base defense to combat former Seahawk and reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker's ground presence.