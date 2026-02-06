Emmanwori (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of the Super Bowl LX matchup against the Patriots, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Emmanwori was a full participant in Friday's practice after missing Thursday's session due to an ankle injury. The versatile defensive back will be all set for Sunday's title game. The rookie has the opportunity to build on his NFC Championship Game performance, where he logged five tackles (four solo) and three passes defensed in the victory over the Rams.