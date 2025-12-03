Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Records four tackles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Emmanwori recorded four tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 26-0 win versus the Vikings.
Emmanwori's performance in coverage certainly contributed to Seattle pitching a shutout in Week 13, though that doesn't necessarily show in the box score. He continues to be one of the most promising defensive rookies in the league, and he'll be hoping to show more of what he can do in Week 14 at Atlanta.
