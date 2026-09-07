Emmanwori (ankle) again was limited at Monday's practice, but coach Mike Macdonald said he "did the most work he has yet," John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Emmanwori appears to be ramping up his activity level as he closes in on his recovery from surgery on his right ankle in late July. It remains to be seen if he'll gain clearance to play in Wednesday's Week 1 matchup with the Patriots, but Tuesday's practice report may provide clarity on his upcoming availability (or lack thereof).