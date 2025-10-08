Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Sees role expand in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Emmanwori recorded five tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 38-35 loss versus the Buccaneers.
After starting slot cornerback Riq Woolen left Sunday's contest with a concussion, Emmanwori was thrown into the fire, playing a season-high 36 defensive snaps. His role come Week 6 at Jacksonville could depend largely on the availability of Woolen, and he's not an IDP consideration in most formats regardless.
