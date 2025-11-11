Emmanwori tallied nine tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks, and four defensed passes Sunday in a 44-22 win against the Cardinals.

Emmanwori was all over the place Sunday, leading Arizona in stops and racking up four pass breakups. Among his tackles was an assisted sack of Jacoby Brissett on the first play of the second quarter. Since returning from an ankle injury in Week 5, Emmanwori has recorded 31 tackles and six defensed passes over five contests.