Emmanwori (ankle) will have a "significantly higher" workload in Week 3, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Emmanwori made his 2026 campaign debut in the 31-7 win over Arizona in Week 2 after missing the opener while still working his way back from July ankle surgery, finishing with one solo tackle in nine defensive snaps. Although head coach Mike Macdonald didn't reveal exactly how much Emmanwori will play in Week 3 versus Washington, he stated that the nickel corner would "be out there a good bit."