Emmanwori (ankle) did not participate in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The slot corner rolled his ankle near the end of Wednesday's practice and was listed as limited for the session. A day later, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said that Emmanwori had a low-ankle sprain and that Seattle would be cautious with his health, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. The coach also said the team fully expects the rookie to play in the Super Bowl, and Emmanwori himself said he'll be "good to go for Sunday," per Boyle.