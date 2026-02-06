Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Sits out of practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Emmanwori (ankle) did not participate in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The slot corner rolled his ankle near the end of Wednesday's practice and was listed as limited for the session. A day later, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said that Emmanwori had a low-ankle sprain and that Seattle would be cautious with his health, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. The coach also said the team fully expects the rookie to play in the Super Bowl, and Emmanwori himself said he'll be "good to go for Sunday," per Boyle.
More News
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Three takedowns in win•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Posts 11 stops vs. LAR•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Getting checked on for concussion•